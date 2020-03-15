Caldwell Senior Center closing through March 30th

LENOIR, NC (March 15, 2020) — The Caldwell Senior Center has decided to close to participants until March 30th, at which time we will evaluate the situation and determine if conditions allow us to reopen. We feel this step is necessary to protect the health of our members, staff, and community.

NCDHHS has recommended that those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid large groups of people as much as possible.

People at high risk include anyone:

Over 65 years of age, or

with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or

with weakened immune systems.

Our staff will continue to be available by phone or email. Please contact us at 828-758-2883 or office@caldwellseniorcenter.org.

