Caldwell Journal to go on hiatus due to health problems

GRANITE FALLS, NC (May 12, 2021) — Hi Everyone, I will have to go on hiatus here at the Caldwell Journal for a while due to health problems that I am having. These problems started last October when my knees would give out while walking. Since then, my condition progressively worsened to the point that I have a very difficult time with balance and walking as well as a great deal of discomfort and pain.

After several visits to the doctor and three MRI’s it was determined that I have several issues with my spine. The most serious is a spinal cord compression at the T4 level of my spine which is causing the majority of my problems.

I will have surgery on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to address the most pressing issues.

I am not sure how long I will be away. I hope it isn’t too long!

My wife will update you on how my surgery went and provide updates from time to time on our Facebook page.

I will see you all soon…Mark Jackson (Caldwell Journal)