Caldwell JAM Enrolling Students Through October 15

LENOIR, NC (October 6, 2021) — JAM, the Caldwell Junior Appalachian Musicians program, is enrolling students aged 8 to 17 through October 15, 2021. JAM is open to beginner, intermediate and advanced players who want to learn to sing and play guitar, fiddle, or mandolin by ear in the old-time Appalachian tradition. As part of the program, students will have opportunities to play live in our community with the goal of performing at Christmas and end of year concerts.

JAM classes run through the school year and will not be held on holidays, early release and early dismissal days, or when school is cancelled due to weather. The program will start the week of October 18, 2021 as a weekly after school program at Granite Falls Elementary, Collettsville School, Happy Valley School and The HUB Station Arts Center. Students are encouraged to register early, as class sizes are limited with a strict maximum of 10. All students are required to wear a mask, and prepayment is required. We have found that children love practicing with parents, so those who are interested can enroll at $10 per class. Adults must provide their own instrument.

For the more information and to register, visit www.caldwellarts.com and click on the Youth and Adult Programs tab for Caldwell JAM. If registering, be sure to select the preferred instrument and school/class location. Tuition payments can be made for the entire year or in two (2) installments, and discounts are available for public school students who receive discounted or free lunch. Those who do not receive discounted or free lunch are charged $10/class or $300/year payable in 2 installments of $150 each. Reduced-lunch students are charged $5/class or $150/year payable in 2 installments of $75 each. Free-lunch students are charged $3/class or $90/year, payable in 2 installments of $45 each. In addition, students who need an instrument may rent one from the Arts Council for $15 for the entire school year.

JAM receives funding from the Wayne Henderson Foundation and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir and is open free to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Additional information about the programs and services provided by the Arts Council can be found on at www.caldwellarts.com or by calling 828-754-2486.

