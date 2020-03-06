Caldwell Hospice’s Coffee, Grief, & Hope to Be Held March 30

LENOIR, NC (March 5, 2020) — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care will hold its monthly Coffee, Grief, & Hope at 6pm, Monday, March 30, 2020, at Dunkin Donuts, 219 Wilkesboro Blvd., NE, Lenoir, NC. The informal time of coffee and conversation is open to anyone who is experiencing grief and loss due to the death of a loved one or close friend. Coffee is Dutch treat.

The Coffee, Grief, & Hope is sponsored through Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support services of Caldwell Hospice, and is one of many opportunities offered to help individuals of all ages and families cope with the loss of people they love. Because of the generous support of our community and the belief that grief support services improve quality of life, Caldwell Hospice offers community grief support services to anyone who needs help in coping with grief. For more information about the upcoming Coffee, Grief, & Hope or other grief support services, call 828.754.0101, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.