Caldwell Hospice’s Above and Beyond Recognition award presented

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2021) — Maureen Bridges, RN, Director of Nursing at Shaire Nursing Center in Lenoir, received Caldwell Hospice’s Above and Beyond award for the third quarter of 2020 for her exemplary commitment to service. The presentation was delayed until spring 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

“Maureen Bridges, RN, is always beyond helpful,” said Caldwell Hospice nurse Tiffany West, RN, who nominated Bridges. “She is very involved and aware of the patients and is truly looking out for their best interest!”

“She is the best of the best,” said Jason Haire, Shaire Nursing Center administrator. “Maureen is the poster child for patient advocacy. Whatever a patient needs is what she does.”

Bridges has been with Shaire Center for 24 years. “I feel this is my calling,” said Bridges when asked why she chooses to serve in this capacity. “I work with a great team—Shaire Center and Caldwell Hospice. We collaborate beautifully!”

The Above and Beyond award is presented quarterly by Caldwell Hospice to recognize staff members of area healthcare or long-term care facilities who encourage quality end-of-life care for residents/patients and their families. Caldwell Hospice staff and volunteers nominate recipients.

For 39 years, Caldwell Hospice has provided respectful, compassionate, quality end-of-life care and services to all who need and desire them, wherever they call home, including area long-term care facilities, private residences, hospitals, or in their two inpatient facilities. Caldwell Hospice is honored to partner with Shaire Center as companions for the journey in caring for our patients.