Caldwell Hospice Welcomes New Volunteers

HUDSON, NC (February 26, 2020) — Caldwell Hospice welcomed eight individuals to recent adult volunteer trainings. New adult volunteers include Tim Alberts, Fay Grant, Kim Hur, Young Hur, Thomas Pasquale, Marcus Royal, Corrine Stevenson, and Tom Withem.

Adult volunteer training is offered several times each year. The next training is scheduled for March 9 and 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caldwell Hospice’s McCreary Family Professional Center, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC.

Caldwell Hospice’s need for volunteers is ongoing. Our volunteer coordinators will match volunteer’s skills with the organization’s needs. An array of topics is covered at each training to help prepare participants to become successful volunteers.

For more information, call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or contact our volunteer coordinators Cyndi Akins at cakins@caldwellhospice.org or Erica Andrews at eandrews@caldwellhospice.org.