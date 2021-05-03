Caldwell Hospice Volunteers Honored at Drive-Thru Celebration

LENOIR, NC (April 30, 20210 — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care recently honored its volunteers with an appreciation drive-thru at Waterlife Church in Lenoir. Approximately 80 people (and a few pet therapy friends) attended the annual appreciation event, which included freshly popped popcorn, cold drinks, a gift bag filled with goodies, and grateful greetings from Caldwell Hospice staff members. Hunter Hartley and Alyssa McLean provided music as the volunteers drove through the celebration.

Caldwell Hospice recognized volunteers for years of service including six long-time supporters who together have given a combined 165 years of service to the organization. June Dawkins, Judy McLean and Tamra Starnes were each recognized for 30 years of service; Laura Hammerick, Lucy Lowe and Janet Swanson for 25 years of service each.

“Caldwell Hospice is fortunate to have such devoted and passionate volunteers and volunTEENS. Many of them have served well over 20 years, some 30+,” said Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins. “We were unable to host our traditional appreciation banquet last year due to COVID-19, so we wanted to be sure there was a celebration this year! We had to get creative…so this year’s Volunteer Appreciation made history as the first drive-thru celebration at Caldwell Hospice!”

In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, more than 250 volunteers (including adults and volunTEENs) serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support. For information or to register for Caldwell Hospice’s next virtual volunteer training sessions, scheduled for June 15 and 17, call 828.754.0101 or email cakins@caldwellhospice.org.