Caldwell Hospice Thanks Community for Continued Help

LENOIR, NC (April 2, 2020) — “We asked, and the community responded,” said Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care CEO Cathy Swanson. “We are grateful for the support and donations we—our organization, our staff and our patients and families—have received during this time. It has been a truly humbling experience for all of us.”

In late March, Caldwell Hospice sent out a call to request specific items needed to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses, schools, community groups and individuals responded with immediate support.

Despite the donations of many requested items, the need continues as the COVID-19 crisis continues and enhanced precautions remain necessary. There continues to be an immediate need for the following new, unopened items as Caldwell Hospice staff continues to serve patients and families in the community.

• Medical grade surgical and procedure masks

• N95 respirator masks

• New thermometers

• Medical gloves, gowns, and shoe covers

• Face shields and goggles

• Hand sanitizer

• Disinfectant spray (Lysol)

• Disinfectant wipes (Lysol, Clorox, etc.)

Hospice remains committed to providing quality patient-centered care to patients in homes, long-term care facilities and the patient care units in Lenoir and Hudson through the current crisis. “We will continue to exercise precautions in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to keep patients and staff safe,” adds Swanson.

Caldwell Hospice—the county’s only community-owned, not-for-profit provider—cares for all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Thanks to the generosity of the community, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.3 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement during 2018-19.

To donate, please contact April Moore at amoore@caldwellhospice.org, 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY.