Caldwell Hospice Offers Virtual Volunteer Training

LENOIR, NC (July 6, 2020) — Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? Do you have the compassionate spirit needed to be a companion for someone’s journey? In partnership with Caldwell Hospice staff, volunteers serve an essential role in patient and family support, administrative and community support.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting a two-day virtual training in July for adults who are interested in becoming hospice volunteers. This training will be held Tuesday, July 21, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., and Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. To reserve a spot in the Zoom training, participants must complete an application at www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer.

An array of topics will be covered to help prepare attendees to become successful volunteers. Participants will learn about the strong community history and commitment of Caldwell Hospice, the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial issues hospice patients face, and much more from Caldwell Hospice’s staff of end-of-life care experts.

Currently, there is a need for volunteers to provide patient and family support. Other specific needs include veteran volunteers to support and make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who are veterans.

Attendance is required at each session. For more information or to register for the July 2020 adult volunteer training opportunity, visit www.caldwellhospice.org/give-volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cyndi Akins at 828.754.0101 or cakins@caldwellhospice.org.