Caldwell Hospice Offers I Just Want to Help

LENOIR, NC (October 22, 2020) — How do you help someone who is grieving? What do you say? What should you not say? An upcoming community virtual workshop from Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care answers those and other questions with practical guidance on providing support and encouragement to a grieving person.

The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer two virtual opportunities via Zoom for I Just Want to Help presentations with considerations for COVID-19.

Thursday, November 12, 2020 , at 2pm

Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 6pm

Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will facilitate the discussion. To enroll in either of these educational events, please RSVP by calling 828.754.0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. To learn more about grief support services, call or visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.