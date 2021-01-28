Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Exceeds National Averages

LENOIR, NC (January 28, 2021) — Caldwell Hospice has received the most recent quarterly patient caregiver satisfaction survey scores and achieved scores greater than the national levels in 20 out of 24 measured areas.

Caldwell Hospice participates in the survey process to help monitor its quality satisfaction with patient caregivers and meet the conditions Medicare requires for all healthcare providers participating in the program.

The surveys are part of a national program—the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®)—that makes it easier for consumers, health care providers, insurers, and private and public purchasers of health care to evaluate and compare health care providers and improve the quality of services provided. The CAHPS Database is the national repository for data from the CAHPS family of surveys.

“For over 38 years, Caldwell Hospice has remained committed to provide the highest quality care, and these scores are a testament to that effort,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO. “This kind of care reflects our values and our mission to provide the most comprehensive, expert end-of-life care possible to our community.”

Serving more than 800 hospice patients per year and an additional, 1,000+ palliative care patients, Caldwell Hospice provides physician and nursing services, social work, and grief support as well as a full complement of enhanced services including a non-hospice palliative care program. While most patients receive care in the comfort of their home, Caldwell Hospice operates North Carolina’s oldest patient care unit with its Kirkwood facility in Lenoir and a second patient care unit at the Jack and Shirley Robbins Center in Hudson.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has been the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Caldwell County for over 38 years. As a community owned hospice provider, Caldwell Hospice provides expanded resources for you and your family regardless of ability to pay. In fiscal year 2019-20, they provided over $1.6 million in uncompensated care to members of our community suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses. Referrals for non-hospice palliative medicine and hospice care may be made by the patients themselves, family members, friends, clergy, or physicians. For more information about Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care call 828.754.0101, visit www.caldwellhospice.org, or follow on Facebook.