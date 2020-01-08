Caldwell Heritage Museum Events and Information

LENOIR, NC (January 7, 2020) — We at Caldwell Heritage Museum hope you enjoyable Christmas and New Year’s. We look forward to a new year full of hope, fantastic things and enriched lives as we continue preserving the history of our county.

Below are some upcoming events for the next few months, of course subject to change with the time of year we are in and possible weather.

15 January 2020 @ 10:00 – Bryan Moore and company with the Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce. Bryan will share the history and support that the Chamber offers to all residents, visitors, travels and those seeking information. We use our Chamber staff and information here at the Museum. They are a wonderful resource for all of us.

19 February 2020 @ 10:00 – William Ritter – Patterson School Foundation. He will give us a look into the history of seed-saving in Appalachia that will include traditional music, relevant for old mountain foodways as well as a number of original songs about the same. Here’s a link with more information.

18 March 2020 @ 10:00 – DATE is TENTATIVE – Brent Tomberlin – topic to be determined

Date and time – TBD – March – Ethan, Allen, Robey, Ellen – musicians – several have local family ties (Courney – Tuttle – Hartley) and are such lovely people. MORE TO COME ON THIS AS SOON AS THE DATE IS SET.

Please read the info from the City of Lenoir Community Partners and complete the survey via the link below.

Greetings City of Lenoir Community Partners!

Tell us what you think!

The City of Lenoir would like your opinion to help us craft a new brand and logo for the City. This 7-minute-survey will help us get going in the right direction! The survey will ONLY BE OPEN FOR A FEW DAYS. Please take it soon!!

Thank you in advance for your time, interest and insights!

Here is the survey link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/WZBR2GG