Caldwell Early Head Start program uses grant funding for gardening

MORGANTON, NC (October 26, 2021) — Did you know that October is Head Start Awareness Month? The Early Head Start and Head Start programs support growth and learning for infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children across all domains of development, and health and wellness for enrolled pregnant women. These comprehensive services include a focus on family support toward economic mobility; research-based curricula that foster a child’s approach to learning; healthy physical activity and nutrition; support for social and emotional development; full inclusion of children with disabilities and delays; and connections to a medical and dental home and screenings in order to help children be ready to experience school success. The Enola Group has Early Head Start programs in Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell counties to support these families. We strive to build the capacity of the families enrolled and engage them in learning, growing, and setting and reaching their goals.

The Caldwell Early Head Start program not only works to prepare children in Caldwell County to be ready for school, but also has lots of fun opportunities for children and families to play and grow together. Recently, the Caldwell Early Head Start program received a grant from the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening through the GroMoreGood initiative to promote children and families engaging in planting, growing, and harvesting their own food. We had so much fun doing lots of activities at the Family Resource Center located at 609 Harper Avenue in Lenoir as well as at the Penely Court apartment complex with the materials received through this grant. We were really excited to be able to provide container garden beds there to share with families that gave everyone the opportunity to participate and hopefully grow a love for gardening. Call 828.757.8632 to find out more about our program!

Press Release courtesy of Dawn Curtin, M.ED

Director, Child and Family Services

The Enola Group Early Head Start Program

Alexander, Burke and Caldwell Counties

www.enolagroup.org

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!