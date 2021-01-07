Featured

Caldwell County Today Schedule

By Caldwell County 2
Post Views: 8

Caldwell County Today Daily Schedule

Spectrum Cable Channel 190, AT&T Uverse on Channel 99 and online here.

Saturday, January 9, 2021, through Saturday, January 16, 2021

12am                     Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

1am                       Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

1:30am                 Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

2am                       MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

3am                       Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

4am                       Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

4:30am                 Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

5am                       Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

6pm                       Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

7pm                       Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

7:30pm                 Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

8pm                       MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

9pm                       Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

10pm                     Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

10:30pm               Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

11pm                     Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

12pm                     Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

1pm                       Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

1:30pm                 Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

2pm                       MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

3pm                       Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

4pm                       Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

4:30pm                 Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

5pm                       Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

6pm                       Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

7pm                       Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

7:30pm                 Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

8pm                       MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

9pm                       Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

10pm                     Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

10:30pm               Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

11pm                     Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

Caldwell Commissioners’ Meetings are available to view here.

Continue Reading
Caldwell County 109 posts 0 comments