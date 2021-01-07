Caldwell County Today Schedule

Caldwell County Today Daily Schedule

Spectrum Cable Channel 190, AT&T Uverse on Channel 99 and online here.

Saturday, January 9, 2021, through Saturday, January 16, 2021

12am Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

1am Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

1:30am Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

2am MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

3am Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

4am Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

4:30am Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

5am Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

6pm Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

7pm Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

7:30pm Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

8pm MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

9pm Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

10pm Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

10:30pm Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

11pm Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

12pm Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

1pm Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

1:30pm Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

2pm MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

3pm Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

4pm Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

4:30pm Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

5pm Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

6pm Caldwell County Commission Meeting 12/7/2020

7pm Vinyl Voyage – Top Ten Records of 2020

7:30pm Keith Smith – COVID-19 and the Arts

8pm MLK Winter Jazz Concert 2016

9pm Ten to be Remembered – Caldwell Heritage Museum

10pm Cooking with Margie – Ratatouille and Grits

10:30pm Cooking with Margie – Squash Soup

11pm Caldwell Heritage Museum – Postcards

Caldwell Commissioners’ Meetings are available to view here.