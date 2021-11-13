Caldwell County Today – Abstract / Not Abstract at the Caldwell Arts Council November 12, 2021

Abstract / Not Abstract features recent work by students and faculty in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Fine Art Department and includes printmaking, collage, painting, textiles, photography, ceramics, and other art forms. The mission of the arts program is to help students gain the skills, vocabulary, and portfolio needed to successfully transfer and thrive in a Bachelor of Fine Arts program as well as to provide skills in the field of fine arts.

