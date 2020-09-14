Caldwell County to participate in Bells Across America in observance of Constitution Day

LENOIR, NC (September 11, 2020) — The old Caldwell County Courthouse bell will be joining others nationwide Sept. 17 to celebrate the signing of the Constitution of the United States 233 years ago.

As part of Bells Across America, the artifact, now located at the Caldwell Heritage Museum, will be rung at 4 p.m. by members of the Tucker’s Barn Chapter of the Daughters of the America. Churches, schools and other entities as well as community members nationwide are also encouraged to ring bells at the designated time on Constitution Day.

The designated time has a historical significance. From May to Sept. 17, 1787, the wording of the document and the establishment of the three branches of government were fiercely debated. It was the Connecticut Compromise, which proposed the two houses of Congress – one with proportional representation (the House of Representatives) and one with equal representation (the Senate) – that enabled the delegates to agree. And on Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution was signed. At 4 p.m. when the delegates emerged from what is now known as Independence Hall in Philadelphia, all the bells rang to celebrate the signing of the Constitution.

As well as being Constitution Day, Sept. 17 is the first day of Constitution Week, an annual event started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sep. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States.

The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to:

Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

In addition to ringing the old courthouse bell, the Tucker’s Barn DAR chapter plans several ways to celebrate the signing anniversary and Constitution Week. They include:

A ceremony at noon Sept. 17 at the Charters of Freedom in downtown Lenoir.

Placing posters about Constitution Week in county middle and high schools.

Posting facts about the Constitution daily on the chapter’s Facebook page.

Chapter members have made extra Constitution Week posters that are being placed in some city and county buildings as well as businesses. If an area business is interested in displaying a Constitution Week poster, please contact Diana Arthur Hale at 828-572-2362 or diana.hale69@gmail.com.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members descend from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. DAR members are committed to volunteer service. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR; twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtub.com/TodaysDAR.

Any woman age 18 or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove direct lineal descent from a person who served in the military or a civil capacity during the war or rendered material aid to the American Independence cause is eligible. To inquire about membership in the Tucker’s Barn DAR chapter, please call Cindy Hedrick Day at 828-758-4004 or email tuckersbarndarchapter@gmail.com.

Press Release provided by Karen Hatton,

Tucker’s Barn DAR Chapter volunteer information specialist