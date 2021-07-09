Caldwell County Tax Office Warns of Scam

LENOIR, NC (July 9, 2021) — The Caldwell County Tax Office warns residents about a scam that has been reported in a neighboring county. In this case, scammers send a fraudulent letter claiming that a notice has been issued against a citizen because of a lien filing due to an unpaid tax liability. It directs the recipient to call an 800-number to resolve the alleged issue. The Caldwell County Tax Office will never ask you to call an “800” number.

In Caldwell County, all legitimate delinquent tax notices will direct the taxpayer to contact the county’s tax office at 905 West Avenue, Lenoir, NC or by phone at 828-757-1340. Foreclosure action comes from the Kania Law Firm, the county tax attorney, in the form of a certified demand letter. Kania Law Firm can be reached at 600A Centre Park Drive, Ashville, NC 28806, or by phone at 828-252-8010.

“While we have not had any cases of this scam reported in Caldwell County, we want citizens to be on alert and not fall victim to scammers,” said Caldwell County Tax Administrator Monty Woods.

To avoid a scam, never give personal or financial information in response to an unexpected request. Citizens can always verify any tax letters by calling the Caldwell County Tax Office at 828-757-1340.