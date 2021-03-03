Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding officer involved shooting

LENOIR, NC (March 3, 2021) — On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1:48 am, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop on a dark grey 2003 Ford Super Duty Truck at the intersection of Deerbrook Road and Rocky Road in Lenoir, NC in relation to suspicious activity. During the stop of the vehicle an occupant of the vehicle fled the scene of the vehicle stop in the grey Ford truck. Deputies pursued the vehicle from Rocky Road on to Husband’s Creek Road where the vehicle made a second stop. As Deputies were approaching the vehicle the driver produced a handgun leading Deputies to fire their weapons. The driver of the vehicle, Jordon Tomas Cornell, age 27, sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported from the scene by Caldwell County EMS to the Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Once Cornell was treated and released he was served with two outstanding orders for arrest for Probation Violation related to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon case that occurred in December of 2019. He was also served with a Warrant for Arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official related to this incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the officer involved shooting. A handgun was recovered at the scene by the State Bureau of Investigation. Body cam footage of the incident has been turned over the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Jordon Tomas Cornell is charged with:

One count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official and is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond. His first appearance is set for 03/03/2021 in District Court in Lenoir.

Cornell was also served with 3 outstanding Orders for Arrest for two counts of Probation Violation and one count of Interfering with electronic monitoring device. He is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a total secure bond $26,500.00.