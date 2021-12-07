Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Raises Money to Help Kids at Christmas

LENOIR, NC (December 7, 2021) — For the past three years, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has held “No Shave November,” a fundraising effort to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.

“We let the guys pay to not shave for three months to raise money for presents for kids whose parents can’t afford gifts this year,” explained Sheriff Alan Jones. “And we’ve really raised a lot of money.”

Participants pay $100 for the privilege of not shaving from October 1 through December 31. Other times of the year, deputies and detention officers are not allowed to have beards per department regulations.

The staff, including those who do not grow beards, participate by purchasing and wrapping gifts for children who have been identified by their school social workers as needing help this Christmas.

“School social workers provided us names and a list of what each child wanted, and we bought those items,” explained Detective Shelly Hartley.

In addition to funds raised by Sheriff’s Office employees, the department received donations from employees of Dr. Douglas Terry’s Dental Office and the Shop & Save Store in Kings Creek.

The Sheriff’s Office will start accepting monetary donations for the 2022 No Shave November in October.

