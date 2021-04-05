Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Makes Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 5, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on April 2, 2021, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a methamphetamine trafficker.

Dalton Lee Storie, age 24, of 1507 SW Barcose Street in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

On April 2, 2021 at approximately 3:00 A.M. Patrol Deputies stopped Storie for a motor vehicle violation. During the interaction with the Deputies, Storie dropped a bag on the side of the roadway. A search of the bag was conducted and Deputies located approximately 78 grams of methamphetamine. Agents also seized $1940 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $12,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“We are continuing to be aggressive on our drug campaign, we are not letting up” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.