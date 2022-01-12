Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in shooting death, another suspect remains at large

LENOIR, NC (January 12, 2022) — On January 11, 2022, at 6:43 pm, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded a report of a male not breathing in a purple and blue Subaru at the intersection of Old North Road and Collettsville Road. At the arrival of Deputies and members of the Caldwell County Emergency Medical Services the male occupant of the vehicle was found to be deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was identified as Jose David Martinez Aguilera, age 25, of Lenoir, NC.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and began a crime scene investigation. Investigators were able to determine that the incident occurred outside of the residence located at 2274 Quailridge Court in Lenoir, NC. Investigators have developed two suspects in this case and Arrest Warrants have been issued.

Isaac McKinley Dixon, age 22, of Lenoir is currently wanted for one count of Murder and Zachary Nathaniel Kersey, age 22, of Lenoir is currently wanted for one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Update: On January 12, 2022, at 8:30 am Zachary Nathaniel Kersey was taken into custody by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at the Red Roof Inn located 206 Blowing Rock Blvd in Lenoir. Kersey was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $750,000.00 Secured Bond. His first appearance is set for January 13th, 2022, in District Court in Lenoir.

Isaac McKinley Dixon remains at large, and we ask if you have any information about his location or if you have seen him, please call The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.