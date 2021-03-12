Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Ice Unit arrests two methamphetamine traffickers

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on March 10, 2021, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Ice Unit made arrests on two methamphetamine traffickers. This investigation was in conducted with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir Police Department.

Summer Michelle Coleman, age 36, of 41 West Highland Avenue in Granite Falls and Tesla Amber Ledford, age 20, of 6625 Mountain Grove Road in Hickory were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Both were placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

They were taken into custody pursuant to a vehicle stop in which Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Pancho” alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Deputies located approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Agents also seized $1646 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $12,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“There is zero tolerance for a drug dealer. If you’re going to distribute methamphetamine in our neighborhoods, then be prepared to face the consequences”. – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.