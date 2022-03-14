Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies make drug related arrests

LENOIR, NC (March 14, 2022) – Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies charged two Lenoir residents on Saturday, March 12th, 2022, with drug offenses after a routine traffic stop. Deputies arrested Eric Dale Jones, age 36 of 1902 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir and Marjorie Hope McCorkle, age 41 of Elizabeth St, Lenoir after K9 Onix positively alerted that there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search rendered 17.1 grams of methamphetamine, 3.25 grams of cocaine, 17.98 grams of marijuana, numerous pills, drug paraphernalia, numerous smoking devices, and over $3,000.00 in cash. Both were charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule 4 Controlled Substance. Jones was placed into the Caldwell County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond and McCorkle was also placed into the Caldwell County Detention Center and received a $30,000 secured bond. Jones has had several drug charges in the past.

“Caldwell County deputies and K9 units will remain vigilant and continue to train to fight the war on drugs in Caldwell County.” Sheriff Alan Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

