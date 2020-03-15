Caldwell County Schools Update

LENOIR, NC (March 15, 2020) — Monday, March 16th, will be a teacher workday for all faculty and staff.

NC Governor Cooper has directed the closure of all public schools in North Carolina from March 16 to March 30.

The WrapAround Program – before and after school program is also closed for two weeks.

“During this two-week closure, we appreciate your patience and cooperation as teachers contact you with more information on curriculum and instruction for students as well as to inquire about any nutritional needs that your family may have at this time.” — Caldwell County Schools

