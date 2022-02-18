Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee Winners

LENOIR, NC (February 18, 2022) – At the annual Caldwell County Schools Spelling Bee, seven middle school students competed in the districtwide event with Emily Jinkerson, an eighth grader at Hudson Middle School, taking the 2022 Spelling Bee championship title.

“Caldwell County Schools is very proud of our spelling bee winners who represented their schools,” said Anna Crooke, Middle School Director. “They spelled some tough words and should be proud of their efforts.”

Jinkerson solidified the win by spelling the word bantling after she had correctly spelled primordial.

Three students tied for second place: Jazzy Wilson, 6th grade, William Lenoir Middle School; Mason Hollar, 7th grade, Granite Falls Middle; and Karly Perkins, an 8th grader at Happy Valley School.

The Carolina Panthers sponsor the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in North Carolina.

Jinkerson earned a seat at the 2022 Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee presented by Bank of America in March.

