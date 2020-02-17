Caldwell County Schools Response to Threatening Messages on Social Media

LENOIR, NC (February 17, 2020) — The school district has been the target of threatening comments from a social media account that has been identified as an out-of-state source according to an ongoing investigation.

Local law enforcement agencies are working closely with federal authorities to investigate the online threats that began to surface at approximately 12 am. The investigation continues, however, law enforcement reported that there is no imminent danger to any student and the messages do not appear to be a credible threat. Additional law enforcement presence may be seen on and around school campuses tomorrow for increased safety and security.

Students return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 18, after a Professional Development Day for faculty and staff held today throughout the school district. Parents have been notified of the investigation, and the school district continues to encourage students to report any disturbing or dangerous messages that are seen online.