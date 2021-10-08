Caldwell County Schools Finance Department Receives Awards for Best Practices

LENOIR, NC (October 8, 2021) — The Caldwell County Schools finance department received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International, a prestigious, annual recognition earned by the Finance Department for the last 18 years.

“Both awards represent the highest forms of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting,” said Donald Phipps, superintendent.

The awards are judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program, including the demonstration of the “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate an organization’s financial story.

“Financial awards of this caliber indicate that fiscal management practices are not only sound and responsible but exceed the standard practice in fiscal management,” Phipps said.

The Board of Education is scheduled to recognize the district’s finance department at the October School Board meeting on Monday, Oct. 18. David Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services supervises the department and team members include Sara Smith, Internal Auditor; Leslie Williams, Payroll Deduction Specialist; Linda Young, Payroll Specialist; Jamie Setzer, Accounts Payable Specialist; Lindsay Matthews, Accounts Payable Specialist and Michelle Brittain, Purchasing Specialist.

“These awards reflect our commitment at every level, from school bookkeepers to central office staff,” Johnson said. “Each year it’s a team effort and we are committed to achieving excellence.”

