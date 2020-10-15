Caldwell County Schools Finance Department awarded for excellence

LENOIR, NC (October 12, 2020) — The Caldwell County Schools Finance Department was awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International.

Both awards represent the highest forms of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is the 17th consecutive year that the Caldwell County Schools Finance Department has received these awards.

“Financial awards of this caliber indicate that sound, responsible fiscal management practices are occurring throughout the Caldwell County Schools,” Dr. Donald Phipps said. “The bar is set high and they consistently meet and exceed expectations each year.”

The awards are judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including the demonstration of the “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate an organization’s financial story.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our continuous work towards the highest operational standards,” Finance Officer David Johnson said. “These awards reflect the commitment of our staff, from school bookkeepers to central office specialists, and at every level. Each year, it’s a team effort and a commitment to achieve excellence.”

The Board of Education recognized the school district’s finance department at the October School Board meeting. It is supervised by Finance Officer David Johnson and includes Susan Duncan, Payroll Deduction Specialist; Linda Young, Payroll Specialist; Jamie Setzer, Accounts Payable Specialist; Sara Smith, Accounts Payable Specialist; Melinda Mullis, Accounts Payable Specialist and Michelle Brittain, Purchasing Specialist.