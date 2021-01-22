Caldwell County Schools Develops Digital Learning Coaches

LENOIR, NC (January 22, 2021) — As part of innovative planning and implementation grant through NC’s Digital-Age Learning Initiative powered by the NC Department of Public Instruction and the Friday Institute at NC State, educators and administrators are participating in a two-day training to become Digital Learning Coaches.

These school-level coaches are deep diving into levels of Google certification and digital learning management systems.

Caldwell County Schools was one of 12 statewide grant recipients for the purpose of developing digital learners and according to the district grant proposal, Digital Learning Coaches will be the ‘lead learners’ in their schools, modeling appropriate instructional practices and ensuring that content encompasses appropriate digital tools, resources, and pedagogies.