UPDATE 05-11-2020 at 5:48pm: Caldwell County Reports First COVID-19 Death

Today, Caldwell County reported its first COVID-19-related death. In this case, the patient was under the age of 65 and had no reported underlying conditions.

“The loss of any patient is tragic, and this death points to the importance of taking every precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

• Wear a cloth face covering

• Wait 6-feet apart and avoid close contact.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Stay home when you are sick except to seek medical care.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.