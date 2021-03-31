Caldwell County Public Library’s New Southern Branch Will Focus on Children, Teens, and Young Adults

GRANITE FALLS, NC (March 25, 12021) — When it opens this summer, Caldwell County Public Library’s new Southern Branch will primarily focus on children, teens, and young adults.

The Library Board of Trustees set the youth-centered focus based on the branch’s proximity to two schools and demographic data showing 23.6% of the area’s population under the age of 20 and another 16.7% in their 20s.

At the new 4,500-square-foot branch, children can enjoy dragonfly seating — soft, colorful stools that can be rearranged as needed, mom and child study booths, Lego and activity panels on the ends of bookshelves to encourage creativity, and a wider selection of children’s books.

The new building will also feature a dedicated teen and young adult area, which will include a 75” TV for movies or video games, comfortable seating, and individual study booths. Laptops and Chromebooks with wireless printing are available for checkout as well as movies and video games.

While the focus is mainly youth-centered, adults have not been forgotten. The branch will have an adult section featuring the hottest new books, plenty of computers, and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. Additionally, if a patron cannot find their desired book, it can be brought down from the main branch with a phone call and a little notice.

“No matter your age, we invite you to come to the convenient new Southern Branch when it opens this summer,” said Christine Helton, Caldwell County Library Board of Trustees Chair. “Our patrons will be able to find a good book, get homework help, use our computers, or maybe just enjoy a video game with friends.”

The Southern Branch, located at 63 North Main Street, Granite Falls, has plenty of parking and will have the same extended hours as the Main Branch with evening hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.