Caldwell County Public Library Announces Mural Contest Winners

LENOIR, NC (May 11, 2021) — The Caldwell County Public Library Board of Trustees and staff recently selected Ava Weaver, a sophomore at South Caldwell, as winner of their mural contest. See below…

Weaver submitted a design featuring an open book and out of the pages emerged many different beloved storybook images. The images include a unicorn, a pirate ship, a dragon, a cat playing the fiddle, and many more works of childhood fantasy. She will join members of the Caldwell Early College Art Club to paint the mural on a wall in the children’s section of the new Southern Branch, which will focus primarily on serving children, teens, and young adults.

Staff and trustees awarded Sophie Davis, an eighth grader at Heritage Christian School, second place. Davis will also have her artwork displayed in the new branch.

Winners were chosen from more than 60 entries created by school-aged children and art classes in the Caldwell County School System.

“We were excited to see so many creative designs from our brilliant students,” said Library Board of Trustees Chair, Christine Helton. “We look forward to serving those students when the Southern Branch opens this summer.”

The Southern Branch, located at 63 North Main Street, Granite Falls, will have the same extended hours as the Main Branch with evening hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The branch is scheduled to open on Friday, June 4.