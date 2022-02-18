Caldwell County Non-Profit Application for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R Emergency Food & Shelter Funding

LENOIR, NC (February 15, 2022) – Caldwell County has been awarded Federal Funds under the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program in the amount of $25,552.00 for Phase 39 and $78,974.00 for Phase ARPA-R to supplement emergency food & shelter programs in the county.

A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the applying emergency food & shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system review or annual audit, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact: Jamie Willis – United Way of Caldwell County / PO Box 1316 / Lenoir, NC 28645 / (828)758-9300 – for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is March 4, 2022.

A United Way of Caldwell County Press Release

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

