Caldwell County Health Department To Hold Annual Flu Drive-Thru Clinic

LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2020) — Caldwell County Health Department will hold its annual “Flu Drive-Thru Clinic” Saturday, September 26, at their office located at 2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir. The clinic is open to the public from 8-11 a.m.

This year’s flu vaccine is the quadrivalent vaccine and is designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A (H1N1) viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Caldwell County Health Department accepts most insurances (Medicare part B card, current Medicaid card, or any other private insurance card). Please provide a front and back copy of your insurance card, at time of service. Uninsured patients can receive a flu shot for $40. We accept cash at time of service.

To save time, flu consent forms can be found online at www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/2020-flu-shot-consent-form or can be picked up at both the Caldwell County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that getting vaccinated is the single best way for people to protect not only themselves against flu, but their loved ones as well. “As this year’s flu season approaches, remember these four simple tips to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others: wash your hands often, cover your cough, stay home when sick, and get your flu vaccine,” said the Caldwell County Health Department’s Preparedness Coordinator Chad Coffey.