Caldwell County Health Department Offers Guidance on Governor’s Executive Orders

LENOIR, NC (March 14, 2020) — In an effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reduce the number of people infected in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that bans mass gatherings of more than 100 people and closes K-12 public schools across the state for two weeks beginning March 16.

According to the order, any event that draws more than 100 people must cancel or postpone. Events could include, but are not limited to, faith-based services, concerts, conferences, sporting events, and other large gatherings.

“We realize these gatherings are important, but we want to do everything possible to protect our residents and help them work with these orders,” said Health Department Director Anna Martin.

If a gathering of fewer than 100 people takes place, Caldwell County Health Department recommends implementing the following guidelines:

Limit contact by amending fellowship time and passing offering plates or other materials

Practice social distancing by putting extra space between yourself and other people

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

These guidelines are especially important for people over 65 years of age, or with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or with weakened immune systems.

For more information on preventing the spread of infectious diseases, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/coronavirus-disease-2019 or call 866-462-3821.