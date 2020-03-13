Caldwell County Health Department Offers Guidance on COVID-19

LENOIR, NC (March 13, 2020) — Caldwell County Health Department, like healthcare agencies across the country, continues to work with community partners in the event a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) case occurs.

“We want people to understand the symptoms of COVID-19, how to reduce its spread, and ways to prepare in the event isolation were necessary,” said Caldwell County Health Director Anna Martin. “Our goal is to share clear, accurate information with our community.”

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that causes fever, cough, and shortness of breath typically two-14 days after exposure. Spread is most often through the air by coughing or sneezing, through close personal contact (including touching and shaking hands) or through touching your nose, mouth or eyes before washing your hands. Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, and those with weakened immune systems seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness.

To slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and reduce the number of people infected, NC Department of Health and Human Services recommends that organizers of events that draw more than 100 people cancel, postpone, or modify these events or offer online streaming services beginning March 13, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends having a household plan to prepare for COVID-19; however, massive stock piling of supplies is not necessary.

It’s important to note as of March 12, 2020, the flu is showing much more of an impact on Americans than COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins. The situation is evolving; however, currently there’s more than 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. while flu averages between 9.3 million to 45 million cases in the U.S. per year.

There are some common sense measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses including (COVID-19):

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

For more information on preventing the spread of infectious diseases, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/coronavirus-disease-2019 or call 866-462-3821.