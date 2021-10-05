Caldwell County Health Department Announces New Smartphone App

LENOIR, NC (October 5, 2021) — Caldwell County Health Department is excited to announce the release of the organization’s new smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the health department to connect with Caldwell County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Caldwell County Health Department app was developed by ThePublicHealthApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features including:

Instant Push Notifications

Patient Portal Link

Animal Adoptions

Environmental Health and Safety with a link straight to Caldwell County’s Health Inspections

Immunization Information

Dental Care

COVID-19 Resources

Social Media

ThePublicHealthApp.com specializes in smartphone app development for health departments and public safety organizations across the country. With more than 500 apps in the app stores, OCV, LLC designs and develops custom apps for state, county, and local government agencies.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Caldwell County Health Department app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Caldwell County Health, NC” to download the app.

