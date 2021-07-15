Caldwell County Deputy shot while responding to domestic disturbance

GRANITE FALLS, NC (July 15, 2021) — On Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 1:03 am, Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at 2941 Grace View Place in Granite Falls. The call to the Sheriff’s Office was made by a neighbor of the location after a minor child from the residence came to their house indicating that the child’s mother was being assaulted by the father. Once Deputies arrived on scene entry was made to the residence after no one inside would come to the door. After the Deputies entered the residence the offender opened fire on the Deputies and the Deputies returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire one Deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was evacuated from the scene. The Deputies established a perimeter and contained the shooter with in the residence. The injured Deputy was transported from the scene to Frye Hospital by Caldwell County EMS and was treated and later released. Deputies on scene were able to locate the victim of the Domestic Dispute who fled the home before the arrival of Law Enforcement. The victim of the Domestic Dispute identified Christopher Owen Payne, age 29, as the offender in this incident and also indicated that an 18-month old child remained in the residence with the offender. Deputies were able to establish contact with Christopher Payne who surrendered without incident at 7:34 am. Christopher Payne and the 18-month old child did not suffer any injuries during this incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Lenoir Police Department, Granite Falls Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.

Christopher Owen Payne, age 29, has been charged with:

One count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, Felony Child Abuse, and three count of Possession of Firearm by Felon. Bond is set at $10,000,000.00 Secured. His first appearance is set for 07/15/2021 in District Court in Lenoir, NC

He was also served with an outstanding Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear on an unrelated case of Assault on a Female, Communicating Threats, and Second Degree Trespass. Bond was preset at $1,000.00 Secured on the failure to appear.