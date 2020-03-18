Caldwell County Declares a State of Emergency

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2020) — In response to the recent declarations by NC Governor Roy Cooper and the Federal government, and to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Caldwell County Commissioners officially declared a state of emergency beginning at 8:00 a.m. today, March 18, 2020.

The declaration supports the local municipalities with their needs, implements components of the Emergency Operations Plan necessary to facilitate response and plans for COVID-19, and increases the flow of verified and accurate information to the public and our partners in local government.

The municipalities of Blowing Rock, Cajah’s Mountain, Cedar Rock, Gamewell, Hudson, Rhodhiss, and Sawmills also signed the declaration. The City of Lenoir and the Town of Granite Falls issued a similar declaration also effective on March 18.

“This declaration is another step in our effort to help protect citizens,” said Caldwell County Director of Public Health Anna Martin.

The Caldwell County Health Department opened its Health Information Line to provide about Coronavirus (COVID-19). To access the line, people can call 828-426-8456. If a person believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develops a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, they should call their healthcare provider, urgent care, or the health department and tell them about their symptoms and suspected exposure.

Additional Information/Closings Cancellations

The Town of Hudson has cancelled the Butterfly Festival scheduled for May 2, the March of the Cross scheduled for April 10, and the Easter Egg Hunt at Redwood Park scheduled for April 11. Those who had already reserved a booth for the festival will be contacted by the Hudson Community Development staff. For more information, call the Town of Hudson at 828-728-8272.

Due to the critical need, the American Red Cross will hold its blood drive scheduled for Friday, March 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County Resource Center (Library). Donors will report directly to the bus that will be parked in the lower Library parking lot.

Per recommendations from the ADA, the Caldwell County Health Department Dental Clinic will be rescheduling patients with appointments from March 18 – April 8. If a patient is in pain or having a dental emergency, please call us at 828-426-8525.

For information about Coronavirus, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.