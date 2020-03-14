Caldwell County CTE ranks among the best  

LENOIR, NC (March 2, 2020) — Career and Technical Education (CTE) in the Caldwell County Schools ranks as one of the top programs in the state and as CTE students prepare for the state competition that will be held in April, the district celebrates its success.

Below are 10 outstanding reasons for celebrating CTE in Caldwell County:

CTE Concentrator Graduation Rate of 99% exceeds the NC rate of 86.3% 95% of CTE Concentrator Graduates went on to post-secondary education or advanced training, military service or employment CTE graduates successfully placed 25.9% Four Year College; 38.9% Two Year College; 27.5% Employment; and 2.7% Military 80 CTE courses are offered in the Caldwell County Schools 14 Career Pathways are offered to students CTE students earned 204% credentials, ranking the school district 5th in the State CTE students earned 4,616 total Industry-recognized credentials in 2018-2019 CTE students earned Career Readiness Credentials: Platinum – 32; Gold – 98; Silver – 201, and Bronze – 154. 88.2% of CTE students passed technical skill assessments aligned with industry-recognized standards, ranking Caldwell County Schools 11th in the state The CTE program partners with local businesses and industry for job apprenticeships, summer camps, job shadowing and job ready.

Career and Technical Education prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers ranging from health care to information technology to advanced manufacturing.