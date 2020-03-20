Caldwell County COVID-19 Update #2 (March 20, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (March 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Firday, March 20, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 0 55 3

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 20

Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 is instructed to isolate at home as a precaution. If the person tests positive, they should remain under isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication and/or symptom free for 7 days.

If a person is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, it is recommended that they self-monitor for the onset of symptoms and call their health care provider, urgent care, or the health department if they develop symptoms.

Anyone who has a fever and symptoms such as shortness of breath or cough should call their primary care provider, urgent care, or the health department before going to any of those facilities. Providers have screening questions and specific instructions for individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms. If a person is in respiratory distress they should call 911.

Additional Information

www.facebook.com/groups/588984345292828 The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce has created a new Facebook group, called Caldwell County Take Out and Delivery. Join at

www.caldwellunitedway.org United Way of Caldwell County has set up the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Learn more at

www.dukeenergyupdates.com Duke Energy has temporarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment in response to the pandemic. Learn more at

Yokefellow has closed its Thrift Store and its Emergency Assistance Office to the public. The Food Pantry will continue to operate 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.