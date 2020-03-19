Caldwell County COVID-19 Update #1 (March 19, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (March 19, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted People Under Isolation 0 41 40

Updated at 4:30 p.m. March 19

Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 is placed on home isolation as a precaution. If the person tests positive, they must remain under isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication and/or symptom free for 7 days.

People who are experiencing fever and symptoms like shortness of breath and cough should call their primary care provider, urgent care, or the Caldwell County Health Department to be screened. If the patient meets the criteria for testing, they will be directed to UNC Caldwell’s Respiratory Diagnostic Center or to the Health Department. If a patient is in respiratory distress, they should call 911.

Caldwell County Limits Access to Some County Buildings

Due to the health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and efforts to limit the possible transmission, Caldwell County Government has made the decision to close some of its buildings to the general public.

All County business shall be conducted via telephone, email, fax, or other virtual means to the greatest extent possible. Caldwell County will operate under normal business hours for critical county business only that cannot be done online or over the phone by appointment only.

For additional information on building closings, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/limited-access-to-some-county-office-buildings.

Additional Event Information

To help people obtain accurate information about COVID-19 in Caldwell County, the county has created caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19

Due to the critical need, the American Red Cross will hold its blood drive scheduled for Friday, March 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County Resource Center (Library). Donors will report directly to the bus that will be parked in the lower Library parking lot.

The Department of Social Services has postponed Celebration of Life scheduled for May 15. Information will be posted as it becomes available.

Per recommendations from the ADA, the Caldwell County Health Department Dental Clinic will be rescheduling patients with appointments from March 18 – April 8. If a patient is in pain or having a dental emergency, please call 828-426-8525.

For information about Coronavirus, call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.