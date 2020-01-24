Caldwell County Commissioners To Vote On Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution

LENOIR, NC (January 23, 2020) — The Caldwell County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary at its February 3, 2020 meeting.

The resolution recognizes that both the U.S. and North Carolina Constitutions protect the right of the people to keep and bear arms, but comes as an effort to proactively halt any legislation which could infringe upon those rights.

Specifically, the resolution states public funds, resources, employees, buildings, or offices may not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid or assist in the enforcement of the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of Caldwell County citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.

The February 3, 2020 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the City/County Chambers located at 905 West Avenue in Lenoir.