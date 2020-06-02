Caldwell County Changes Some Convenience Site Hours

LENOIR, NC (June 1, 2020) — Caldwell County’s smaller Convenience Sites now have new operating hours. Effective Monday, May 26, the sites at Collettsville, Coy Miller Road, Dug Hill, and Morris Creek are open Wednesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The change standardizes hours of operation for the county’s smaller sites and allows the four main Convenience Sites — Cheraw Road, Connelly Springs Road, Grace Chapel, and Mt. Herman — to be fully staffed and operational from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The Caldwell County Landfill is also open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County Convenience Sites are for household waste and recycling only. The following recyclables are accepted at Convenience Sites:

Newsprint or magazines

Clear, green and brown glass

Aluminum or steel cans

Plastic drink or milk containers

Used motor oil

Used automotive batteries

Corrugated cardboard (except at Dug Hill and Buffalo sites)

These items are not accepted Convenience Sites and must be taken to the landfill at 2800 Cheraw Road:

Tires

Yard waste (trees limbs or brush)

Construction or destruction materials

Old paint must be dried up to be accepted