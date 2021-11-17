Featured

Caldwell County Board of Commissioners recognizes Tony Helton

By Caldwell County 7
LENOIR, NC (November 17, 2021) — At their Monday night meeting, the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners recognized Finance Director Tony Helton for his service as Interim County Manager. The board noted Helton’s continuity of leadership, which allowed staff to move forward with important projects, such as construction of a new animal shelter, the annual county audit, and ongoing COVID-19 mitigation and relief effort.

The Board of Commissioners extends their appreciation to Tony Helton for his service to the community.

Caldwell County Board of Commissioners recognizes Finance Director Tony Helton for his service as Interim County Manager. Pictured from Left to Right: Commissioner Jeff Branch, Vice Chairman Mike LaBrose, Finance Director Tony Helton, Commissioner Donnie Potter, and Commissioner Robbie Wilkie.

