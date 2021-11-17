Caldwell County Board of Commissioners recognizes Tony Helton

LENOIR, NC (November 17, 2021) — At their Monday night meeting, the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners recognized Finance Director Tony Helton for his service as Interim County Manager. The board noted Helton’s continuity of leadership, which allowed staff to move forward with important projects, such as construction of a new animal shelter, the annual county audit, and ongoing COVID-19 mitigation and relief effort.

The Board of Commissioners extends their appreciation to Tony Helton for his service to the community.

