Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Presents Caldwell County Medallion of Honor to Colonel Bill Oxford

LENOIR, NC (November 17, 2021) — At their Monday night meeting, the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners presented Colonel Bill Oxford with the Caldwell County Medallion of Honor for his work with fellow veterans.

Oxford, who served in the Marine Corps from 1967-1970 and in the North Carolina National Guard for 34 years, became a veterans’ advocate with the American Legion in 1986. Since then, he has dedicated his life to promoting veterans’ rights and benefits throughout the county and across the country.

The only American Legion National Commander to hold the office more than one year, Oxford was selected by the 1.8 million members to lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, serving from 2019-2021.

Oxford is the sixth person to be given the county’s Medallion of Honor, which was created to recognize citizens who have contributed to improving the quality of life in Caldwell County.

The Board of Commissioners extends their appreciation to Colonel Bill Oxford for his service and service to the community.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

