Caldwell County – Blue Ridge Magic art exhibition

LENOIR, NC (January 31, 2020) — The Caldwell Arts Council will present an opening reception for the art exhibit “Blue Ridge Magic” on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibition will continue through February 28, 2020.

Blue Ridge Magic will feature oil paintings by Boone artist Earl Davis, nature photography by Lenoir photographer Mike Koenig, quilts and paintings by Lenoir artisan Wanda Prince, and mixed media paintings by Lisa Shanks of Greenville, SC.

MORE ABOUT THE EXHIBITING ARTISTS

Earl Davis is a self-taught oil painter who primarily creates landscapes inspired by the Blue Ridge and national parks. His mentor artists and instructors include Richard Schmid, Morgan Weistling, Brian Blood, Bill Inman, and Mark Boedges. Davis is represented by galleries in the mountains and on the coast and he has participated in the Artist in Residence program at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum for the past three years. The semi-retired minister and his wife, Pegeen, live in Blowing Rock. See his work at earldavisfineart.com.

Lenoir Photographer Mike Koenig has spent more than 2 years exploring and photographing the Blue Ridge Parkway, showcasing sunrises, sunsets, vistas and waterfalls in the Blowing Rock, Linville and Grandfather Mountain areas of North Carolina. His images have been published in Smoky Mountain Living Magazine, Blue Ridge Country Magazine, WNC Magazine, North Carolina Wildlife Magazine, and Foothills Digest Magazine. He also received First Place in the North Carolina Wildlife 2018 Photo Contest and was a finalist in WNC Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest.

Wanda Prince’s creative spirit is fed by an awe of nature and beauty, a fascination and love affair with color, and the subtle memories of connections with people, places, and life experiences. She has sewn and quilted for many years and now enjoys designing quilts as artist statements. Prince also began painting after her retirement in 2003 and since then, has continued taking classes and learning from other artists. Originally from McEwen, Tennessee, Wanda lives in Lenoir.

After her first painting lesson at the age of 11 Wanda’s daughter Lisa Shanks knew that she wanted to be an artist. Drawing inspiration from a life-long connection with art, natural beauty, and travels to art museums and galleries all over the world, the Greenville, SC resident creates works primarily in pastels and oils. Lisa graduated with an art degree from Appalachian State University where she studied under William Dunlap and Warren Dennis and recently attended workshops by Addren Doss and Robin Wellner.

ABOUT THE CALDWELL ARTS COUNCIL

The Caldwell Arts Council presents the arts in all its forms to Caldwell County residents. Located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir, the Caldwell Arts Council is open Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm, free to the public. For information, call 828-754-2486 or visit www.caldwellarts.com.