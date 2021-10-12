Caldwell County author Blair Bryant releases new book entitled “Minnie Jean”

HUDSON, NC (October 9, 2021) — Caldwell County author, Blair Bryant, has released a new work of fiction titled Minnie Jean. The book is set in the North Carolina mountains in the 1920s. Books can be purchased locally at We Are Vessels located at 131 Fairway Shopping Center, Hudson, NC 28638.

Here is a list books that Blair Bryant has written.

Archie and the New River

Moonshine for Sale

The Spoon in My Pocket

Holling and Me

Written in My Heart

Christmas in Laughter

6th Period Gibson

Minnie Jean

All books are fiction set in North Carolina.

