Caldwell County author Blair Bryant releases new book entitled “Minnie Jean”
HUDSON, NC (October 9, 2021) — Caldwell County author, Blair Bryant, has released a new work of fiction titled Minnie Jean. The book is set in the North Carolina mountains in the 1920s. Books can be purchased locally at We Are Vessels located at 131 Fairway Shopping Center, Hudson, NC 28638.
Here is a list books that Blair Bryant has written.
Archie and the New River
Moonshine for Sale
The Spoon in My Pocket
Holling and Me
Written in My Heart
Christmas in Laughter
6th Period Gibson
Minnie Jean
All books are fiction set in North Carolina.
Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!