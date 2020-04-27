Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute News

HUDSON, NC (April 27, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has tentatively planned to reschedule all 2020 graduation ceremonies, including the two traditional college graduation ceremonies and the Adult High School/High School Equivalency ceremony, for Saturday, Aug. 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Times and additional details will be provided when available.

CCC&TI also will continue to operate online with campuses closed to the public through at least May 8. The goal is to resume face-to-face instruction and reopen campus as soon as it’s safe to do so, based on state and federal guidance.

Student Services will continue with advising and registration for the Summer Semester. Students may access Student Services by phone at 828-726-2200 or online by visiting the Virtual Student Services lobby at: www.cccti.edu/Students/AcademicAdvising.asp

Most Summer Semester classes will begin May 26 with some courses beginning sooner. The last day to register for Summer Semester classes is May 21. Summer Semester tuition payments also are due by 6 p.m. on May 21.

Due to campus being closed, registration for the Fall Semester has been delayed until June. Priority Registration for current students will be June 1 and June 2. Registration for all students will begin June 3, but students can meet with their advisor now to discuss Fall 2020.