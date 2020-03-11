Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 10 students from the Truck Driver

HUDSON, NC (March 10, 2020) — Training program during a completion ceremony on Tuesday, March 10 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The participating students were: (front row, left to right) Yer Hue of Conover, Francisco Payano of Morganton, Byson Freeman of Hickory, Darrell Daugherty of Lenoir and Chris Workman of Lenoir; (back row, left to right) James Miller of Hudson, Paul Jowers of Taylorsville, Derrick Harold of Hickory, Vaughn Mease III of Mountain View and Wayne Caldwell of Lenoir. CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Avery, Caldwell, Forsyth, Gaston, Haywood, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Union, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes with available seats are scheduled for March 16 to May 19, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 15 to Sept. 25, meeting Friday through Sunday. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.